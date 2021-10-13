Exhibitions Debut at Marco Island Center for the Arts

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is welcoming visitors to explore “Abstraction and Expressionism,” an exhibition featuring the works of Nancy Norman, Cheryl Costley, Dani Papanikolaou, and Gary Armstrong. These artists all explore abstraction and expressionism through individual mediums, color palettes, textures, and variety of interpretations. The range of media on display includes carved bamboo, textile, clay, canvas, and paper. The exhibition will be on view in the Lauritzen and Rush Gallery through November 23.

The gallery will host a reception on November 9, at 5:30 p.m. Papainkolaou will also stop by for a live performance art program along with music of Chris Bepko on October 28, from 6:30 to 8:30pm. Reserve a spot by calling (239) 394-4221.

Concurrently, the center’s La Petite Galerie will feature the works of photographer Paul McDermott, renowned for his ability to connect people with each unique moment he captures, to November 2. Each of McDermott’s images brings awareness to the time and space continuum and creates an emotional response, depicting the art of the human experience through observation and interaction with the world.