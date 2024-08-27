Experience Tropical Wonder in Bonita Springs

In 1936, the Piper family opened the Bonita Springs Reptile Gardens, a 3-acre roadside attraction along the newly built Tamiami Trail. Over the years, the gardens captured the nostalgia, history, and wonder of Old Florida in animal and botanical exhibits. The family operated the attraction until 2013 when a local photographer and conservationist, John Brady, took over the property and—alongside a handful of like-minded citizens—formed a nonprofit: Bonita Wonder Gardens. Eventually, recognizing the economic, cultural, and historic value of the property, the City of Bonita Springs purchased the site, leaving the charitable organization to manage all operations.

Today the nonprofit cares for more than 300 resident animals while growing the botanical beauty of the property. Its most important mission, however, is educating visitors about the environment and wildlife of the region. Attendance and membership help provide professional care for the animals, while donor support provides for continual improvement of the grounds.

Stroll through the gardens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; children under 3 are free; ages 3 to 12, $10; and ages 13 and up, $15. All Bonita Springs residents who visit on the first Sunday of the month—Everyone’s A Kid day—will be charged a $10 entry fee. Animal encounters and guided walks are offered at an additional charge to regular admission.