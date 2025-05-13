Artist Tanya Trinkaus Glass explores the vibrant pulse of the Naples Botanical Garden’s plant collection in an exhibit of her works, “Eternally Curious: A Journey of Creation and Growth,” on display in Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, through June 29. Completed in acrylic, oil, charcoal, and pastel, her bold works inspire viewers to experience nature through an artist’s perspective.
Explore Works by Tanya Trinkaus Glass
Tanya Trinkaus Glass explores the Naples Botanical Garden’s plant collection in “Eternally Curious: A Journey of Creation and Growth"
Facebook Comments