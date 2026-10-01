Chef Kayla Pfeiffer to Host Two-Night Friends of James Beard Benefit

Chef Kayla Pfeiffer will host the two-night Friends of James Beard Benefit, blending vinyl, Florida flavors, and an Everglades adventure

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Chef Kayla Pfeiffer will host the two-night Friends of James Beard Benefit, blending vinyl, Florida flavors, and an Everglades adventure. Photo by Carlos Gonzalez
Chef Kayla Pfeiffer will host the two-night Friends of James Beard Benefit, blending vinyl, Florida flavors, and an Everglades adventure. Photo by Carlos Gonzalez

Chef Kayla Pfeiffer, Food Network’s Chopped champ, James Beard Emerging Chef semifinalist, and the mind behind both the Michelin-recommended Bicyclette Cookshop and newly opened Heyday Cookshop, is throwing a two-night Friends of James Beard Benefit October 8-9. In support of the James Beard Foundation, the series blends hi-fi vinyl, wild Florida flavors, and a little Everglades adventure into one big love letter to the Sunshine State

A portion of proceeds from both nights will support the James Beard Foundation and its mission of Good Food for Good.

Night 1: “The Listening Sessions”

On October 8 at 5:30 p.m., enjoy a collaborative dinner shaped by the spirit of vinyl listening and Florida farms at Heyday. The evening begins with a private tour of Heyday with the restaurant’s founders, followed by cocktail hour featuring signature sips and hors d’oeuvres ahead of a multi-course dinner. After dinner, guests will move into Heyday’s hi-fi vinyl listening room for a musical performance. Tickets are $250 per person. Reserve via Resy.

Night 2: The Wild Table

On October 9, guests will experience a one-night culinary field trip from Naples to Everglades City for an immersive celebration of Florida food, nature, and hospitality. The fun begins at Heyday, where guests will snag a private ride to Everglades City (with sips and snacks provided, of course) where their sunset cruise and cocktail hour awaits. Back at the marina, guests will fine on a menu that celebrates Florida’s culinary heritage, featuring grilled pompano, Florida congee, and wood-fired whole animal feast, all accompanied by wine pairings. After dinner, guests will return to Naples via private transportation, with after-dinner drinks and treats for the ride. Tickets are $500 per person. Reserve via Resy.

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