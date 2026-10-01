Chef Kayla Pfeiffer to Host Two-Night Friends of James Beard Benefit

Chef Kayla Pfeiffer, Food Network’s Chopped champ, James Beard Emerging Chef semifinalist, and the mind behind both the Michelin-recommended Bicyclette Cookshop and newly opened Heyday Cookshop, is throwing a two-night Friends of James Beard Benefit October 8-9. In support of the James Beard Foundation, the series blends hi-fi vinyl, wild Florida flavors, and a little Everglades adventure into one big love letter to the Sunshine State
A portion of proceeds from both nights will support the James Beard Foundation and its mission of Good Food for Good.
Night 1: “The Listening Sessions”
On October 8 at 5:30 p.m., enjoy a collaborative dinner shaped by the spirit of vinyl listening and Florida farms at Heyday. The evening begins with a private tour of Heyday with the restaurant’s founders, followed by cocktail hour featuring signature sips and hors d’oeuvres ahead of a multi-course dinner. After dinner, guests will move into Heyday’s hi-fi vinyl listening room for a musical performance. Tickets are $250 per person. Reserve via Resy.
Night 2: The Wild Table
On October 9, guests will experience a one-night culinary field trip from Naples to Everglades City for an immersive celebration of Florida food, nature, and hospitality. The fun begins at Heyday, where guests will snag a private ride to Everglades City (with sips and snacks provided, of course) where their sunset cruise and cocktail hour awaits. Back at the marina, guests will fine on a menu that celebrates Florida’s culinary heritage, featuring grilled pompano, Florida congee, and wood-fired whole animal feast, all accompanied by wine pairings. After dinner, guests will return to Naples via private transportation, with after-dinner drinks and treats for the ride. Tickets are $500 per person. Reserve via Resy.
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