Chef Kayla Pfeiffer to Host Two-Night Friends of James Beard Benefit

Chef Kayla Pfeiffer, Food Network’s Chopped champ, James Beard Emerging Chef semifinalist, and the mind behind both the Michelin-recommended Bicyclette Cookshop and newly opened Heyday Cookshop, is throwing a two-night Friends of James Beard Benefit October 8-9. In support of the James Beard Foundation, the series blends hi-fi vinyl, wild Florida flavors, and a little Everglades adventure into one big love letter to the Sunshine State