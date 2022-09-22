Film Stills

Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at the Boca Raton Museum of Art, featuring the “Art of the Hollywood Backdrop” exhibit, on view through January 22; co-curated by Karen L. Maness and Thomas A. Walsh, courtesy of the Texas Performing Arts Hollywood Backdrop Collection, The University of Texas at Austin, gift of the Coakley Family and JC Backings Corporation.

North by Northwest

Fantasy wool-tweed jacket, Fantasy wool-tweed skirt, cashmere socks, patent slingback heels, shiny leather handbag, earrings, Chanel

Chocolate Glenplaid halter tuxedo jumpsuit, chocolate faux croc belt, Michael Kors Collection

Backdrops from the film North by Northwest, 1959, MGM

The Sound of Music

Knitwear sweater, printed skirt, punk mule heels, Alexander McQueen

Pullover turtleneck sweater, Norwegian knit tank dress, Nano bucket bag, Louis Vuitton

Backdrops from the film The Sound of Music, 1965, 20th Century Fox

Ben-Hur

Silver-multicolor shine satin velvet all-over plissé gown with long wide sleeves, head accessory in metal with gold and palladium-finish crystals, Gucci

Backdrop from the film Ben-Hur, 1959, MGM

Week-end at the Waldorf

Printed wool jacket, sheer pink chiffon dress, FF Printed Fendi O’Lock Swing bag, necklace, Fendi

Backdrop from the film Week-end at the Waldorf, 1945, MGM

Funny Face

Gray pleated skirt, trench coat, J’Adior slingback pumps, Dior

Film backdrop unknown, Montmartre District, Paris

Charade

Wool dress, knit balaclava, Max Mara; Black Felice Runway sunglasses, Michael Kors Collection

Film backdrop unknown, snowy landscape

An American in Paris

Black-and-white checked skirt, black-and-white checked jacket, J’Adior slingback pumps, Dior

Film backdrop unknown, Eiffel Tower, Paris

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Puff-sleeve pearl-embroidered cocktail dress, Oscar de la Renta

Film backdrop unknown, Brooklyn Bridge, New York, MGM

Singin’ in the Rain

Fantasy wool-tweed coat, rubber boots, earrings, Chanel

Film backdrop unknown, New York City street

Marnie

Cable jacquard net corset and full-skirt gown, suede mules, Brandon Maxwell

Backdrop from the film Marnie, 1964, MGM

Story Credits:

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Jessica Whitlow, NY Models, New York

Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone, Creative Management, Miami

Digital tech: Tony Lai

Fashion interns: Sarah Britton Givens, Anastasia Lioubin