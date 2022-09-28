The Healing Power of Art at Artis—Naples

The new season at Artis—Naples kicks into high gear this month. This year’s overall theme, “Distance—Devotion,” reflects how the world has dramatically changed over the past three years through division and maladies. As CEO and President Kathleen van Bergen explains, the importance of love, loyalty, and shared experiences needs to be emphasized.

From exhibitions to performances, art in its myriad forms inspires humans to overcome the distance and division in life, whether real or perceived, and to focus on the importance of love and devotion.

Artis—Naples offers a visual and performing arts season that reflects both the positive and negative sides to the intense emotions that animate lives in a variety of unexpected ways. The season’s schedule includes offerings in the visual arts, classical music, symphonic pops, dance, touring Broadway productions, special presentations, holiday concerts, and film. A complete calendar for the upcoming season can be found online.