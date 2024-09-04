Finding Peace in Chaos at Naples Botanical Garden

With nature as his teacher, artist Ran Adler transforms rough, disordered, and discarded materials found in the wild into works of art imbued with harmony and intention. His assemblages, exhibited as “Internalizing the External: A New Perspective on Nature,” are on display in Kapnick Hall and Fogg Café at the Naples Botanical Garden through October 27. Engage in conversation with Adler while exploring his installation at Meet the Artist, September 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., inside Kapnick Hall. This drop-in opportunity is included with regular garden admission.