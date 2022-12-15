First Frost Cocktail Recipe

Is there anything more welcoming than the fragrant aromas of the holidays? While the classic Italian Negroni is wonderful on its own, this low-proof riff on a white Negroni boasts spruce-infused Lillet Blanc, making it a natural choice for yuletide celebrations. Maintaining the balance with flowery Lillet and bitter Suze but replacing the high-proof gin with a decidedly lower-ABV Shochu, this version also gets a frosty winter makeover with a touch of blue spirulina.

Note: Although optional, I love remixing this drink with an aromatic infusion for the holidays. Spruce is a striking evergreen tree with vibrant flavors and aromas that come alive at Christmastime. Spruce tips—the new growth of the tree—are tender, bright, and pack a citrusy punch that translates well to infusions.

First Frost

Ingredients

1 1/ 2 oz. Shochu

1 oz. spruce-infused Lillet Blanc

3/ 4 oz. Suze

1/ 2 tsp. blue spirulina

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into your desired vessel. This recipe makes 1 serving, but you can easily multiply it to batch the drink. Without sweeteners and citrus components, it will last through the holidays.

Spruce-Infused Lillet Blanc Ingredients

1 750-ml bottle of Lillet Blanc

1 cup spruce or Douglas fir needles

Combine the ingredients in a glass jar and let sit in the refrigerator for 4-8 hours, or longer depending on your taste. Shake periodically to distribute flavors. Strain the mixture into a clear glass jar and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.