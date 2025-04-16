Five Spirit-Free Cocktails to Sip and Savor

Welcome to the cocktail world’s most charming twist yet: the genre of spirit-free sips, an opportunity to explore vibrant flavors and boundless creativity without compromising taste, experience, or one’s health. As the wellness movement permeates the beverage industry, nonalcoholic cocktails have earned a permanent place at the table, inviting everyone to have their drink and sip it too.

Ring My Bell

Ignite your senses with this vibrant zero-proof beverage that pairs the sweet notes of yellow bell pepper with refreshing cucumber, crisp green apple, and spicy serrano

Ingredients

3 /4 oz. serrano shrub

3 oz. fresh-pressed yellow bell pepper, cucumber, and green apple juice

Salt to rim

Edible flowers, cucumber ribbons, and/or lime to garnish

In a shaker, blend the serrano shrub with the bell pepper, cucumber, and green apple juice. Shake well. Rim your glass with your favorite smoky salt and pour your drink over ice. Garnish with edible flowers, cucumber ribbons, or lime.

Serrano Shrub Ingredients

8 limes, zested

4 cups lime juice

4 cups sugar

4 cups white wine vinegar

4 serrano green chilies, whole

Add all ingredients to a jar and let sit for up to 3 days. Decant into a 16-oz. bottle and keep refrigerated for up to 3 months.

The Tango Express

With vibrant hues and aromatic notes, this marriage of sweet mango, rich coconut cream, and exotic cardamom creates an intoxicating spirit-free experience, complete with a whisper of rose water and a sprinkle of crushed pistachios

Ingredients

1 cup ripe mango, diced

1 / 2 cup coconut cream

1 /4 tsp. ground cardamom

1 drop rose water

Chopped pistachios, toasted coconut flakes, and/or a culinary-grade rose petal to garnish

In a blender, combine the mango, coconut cream, ground cardamom, rose water, and a handful of ice cubes. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour the mixture into a chilled glass. Garnish with chopped pistachios, toasted coconut flakes, and/or a rose petal for a touch of elegance.

Risky Business

This elixir boldly balances the umami richness of a miso syrup with the robust notes of a smoked tea, resulting in a complex sip reminiscent of whiskey drinks

Ingredients

1 / 2 cup brewed Lapsang souchong, cooled

1 / 2 oz. miso syrup (recipe at right)

Citrus peel to garnish

In a stirring vessel, combine the brewed tea and miso syrup with ice. Stir gently to chill. Strain the mixture into a fresh glass and garnish with a citrus peel.

Miso Syrup Ingredients

1 /4 cup miso paste

1 cup agave or honey

1 cup distilled water

Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Warm the mixture gently without boiling. Stir until combined. Take the saucepan off the heat and let cool. Keep refrigerated in a sealed container for up to 2 weeks.

The Naught-ini

A cheeky spirit-free take on the classic dirty martini, this sophisticated sipper artfully blends briny olive juice with a touch of rosemary

Ingredients

2 oz. nonalcoholic gin

1 oz. Lyre’s Apéritif Dry

1 / 2 oz. olive brine

2 drops rosemary oil (optional)

Castelvetrano olives on a rosemary sprig to garnish

Chill all ingredients ahead of time. Add the gin, apéritif, and olive brine to a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a chilled coupe. Top the glass with rosemary oil if using and garnish with olives on a rosemary sprig. Light your rosemary sprig for a captivating aroma.

Lady Lavender Fizz

Elevate your palate with the frothy and bright Lady Lavender Fizz, a refined fusion of floral Earl Grey, berries, and lavender

Ingredients

2 oz. Earl Grey, cooled

3 /4 oz. blueberry lavender syrup (recipe below)

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 egg white ( 1 /2 oz.)

1 oz. club soda

Culinary-grade dried lavender and/or a lemon twist to garnish

Combine the Earl Grey, blueberry lavender syrup, lemon juice, and egg white in a shaker. Dry shake (without ice) vigorously for 15 seconds. Add ice and shake again until chilled. Strain into a glass and top with club soda. Garnish with dried lavender and/or a lemon twist.

Blueberry Lavender Syrup Ingredients

1 /4 cup culinary-grade dried lavender

1 /4 cup fresh blueberries

1 cup water

1 cup agave or honey

Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Warm the mixture gently without boiling, allowing the berries to soften. Gently smash the berries and continue stirring. Take the saucepan off the heat and let cool. Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh strainer. Keep refrigerated in a sealed container for up to 2 weeks.