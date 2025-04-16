Delight in The Mini Bar’s Country DJ Brunch & Market

The DJ Brunch & Market will take over The Mini Bar in Naples, bringing a day of toe-tapping and mimosa-sipping April 27, hosted from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Mini Bar will bring the country vibe with music from DJ Jimmie Espo, a curated market featuring local vendors, and the signature brunch menu (think: vodka-smoked salmon, fried chicken biscuit, croissant beignets, and avocado and egg toast). Brunch wouldn’t be complete without unlimited champagne and bottomless mimosas!