Delight in The Mini Bar’s Country DJ Brunch & Market

The DJ Brunch & Market will take over The Mini Bar in Naples, bringing a day of toe-tapping and mimosa-sipping April 27, hosted from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Mini Bar will bring the country vibe with music from DJ Jimmie Espo, a curated market featuring local vendors, and the signature brunch menu (think: vodka-smoked salmon, fried chicken biscuit, croissant beignets, and avocado and egg toast). Brunch wouldn’t be complete without unlimited champagne and bottomless mimosas!
Bring your boots and appetite to shop local while enjoying the delicious brunch spread. For more information, visit theminibarnaples.com.
Facebook Comments