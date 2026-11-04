Flapper-Inspired Fall Looks Steal the Show

Flash back to the fashion of the 1920s in celebration of the iconic Biltmore Hotel’s centennial

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Carolina Herrera dress, double brooch; Dina C’s Fab and Funky Consignment Boutique vintage earrings
Carolina Herrera dress, double brooch; Dina C’s Fab and Funky Consignment Boutique vintage earrings

Wool dress (price upon request), double calla lily brooch ($790), Carolina Herrera; vintage earrings ($65), Dina C’s Fab and Funky Consignment Boutique.

Oscar de la Renta gown, earrings; Jimmy Choo heels; La DoubleJ cuff
Oscar de la Renta gown, earrings; Jimmy Choo heels; La DoubleJ cuff

Drape detailed georgette caftan gown ($6,790), pearl nest chandelier earrings ($540), Oscar de la Renta; Faiz 100 black lace pumps with metal lace detail ($1,650), Jimmy Choo; Scarab cuff ($420), La DoubleJ.

Prada dress, belt, shoes, socks, bag
Prada dress, belt, shoes, socks, bag

Dress ($5,000), belt ($595), shoes ($1,450), socks ($295), bag ($3,800), Prada

Tory Burch dress, heels; La DoubleJ cape; Jimmy Choo handbag; Dina C’s Fab and Funky Consignment Boutique vintage necklace
Tory Burch dress, heels; La DoubleJ cape; Jimmy Choo handbag; Dina C’s Fab and Funky Consignment Boutique vintage necklace

Embellished silk slip dress ($795), Charlie pumps ($375), Tory Burch; Maria cape in Kells Placée Pink silk chiffon ($650), La DoubleJ; Micro Bon Bon silver crystal mesh bag with metal handle ($1,295), Jimmy Choo; vintage serpent necklace ($750), Dina C’s Fab and Funky Consignment Boutique.

Chanel dress, skirt, pumps, bag, necklace, earrings
Chanel dress, skirt, pumps, bag, necklace, earrings

Leather dress (price upon request), skirt ($7,900), pumps ($1,400), straw-effect braiding bag (price upon request), necklace ($4,125), earrings ($1,225), Chanel

La DoubleJ tunic, pants, necklace, earrings
La DoubleJ tunic, pants, necklace, earrings

Twirling tunic in Buttercup Placée Black in Techno crepe de chine ($850), Club pants in Buttercup Placée Black in silk twill ($850), Lady Scarab necklace ($490), Portal earrings ($240), La DoubleJ

Dolce & Gabbana blazer, skirt, shoes, socks; La DoubleJ necklace; Dina C’s Fab and Funky Consignment Boutique vintage hat.
Dolce & Gabbana blazer, skirt, shoes, socks; La DoubleJ necklace; Dina C’s Fab and Funky Consignment Boutique vintage hat.

Wool crepe blazer ($5,345), chiffon skirt ($2,495), calfskin lace-up shoes ($975), nylon socks with DG logo ($215), Dolce & Gabbana; Swinging Portal necklace ($420), La DoubleJ; vintage hat ($95), Dina C’s Fab and Funky Consignment Boutique.

Dolce & Gabbana dress, heels, socks; Jimmy Choo handbag
Dolce & Gabbana dress, heels, socks; Jimmy Choo handbag

Leaf-print charmeuse dress ($4,895), square-toe heels ($1,145), nylon socks with DG logo ($215), Dolce & Gabbana; black mesh Bon Bon handbag with polka dot tulle and metal handle ($1,795), Jimmy Choo.

Fendi gown, pumps, collar, cuffs
Fendi gown, pumps, collar, cuffs

Ivory silk and black leather gown ($4,850), Fendi Vertigo parchment-colored leather pumps ($1,350), black leather Five Sisters collar ($930), black leather Five Sisters cuffs ($890), Fendi

Michael Kors Collection gown, gloves; Jimmy Choo heels; La DoubleJ earrings
Michael Kors Collection gown, gloves; Jimmy Choo heels; La DoubleJ earrings

Draped column gown ($3,690), over-elbow gloves ($850), Michael Kors Collection; black suede mule sandals with feather bows ($1,050), Jimmy Choo; ostrich earrings ($490), La DoubleJ.

Story Credits:

Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at The Biltmore, Coral Gables | Miami

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Eli Waddell, Chantale Nadeau, Canada

Hair and makeup: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, Miami

Digital tech: Simon Dale

Fashion assistant: Zlata Kotmina

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