Flapper-Inspired Fall Looks Steal the Show

Wool dress (price upon request), double calla lily brooch ($790), Carolina Herrera; vintage earrings ($65), Dina C’s Fab and Funky Consignment Boutique.

Drape detailed georgette caftan gown ($6,790), pearl nest chandelier earrings ($540), Oscar de la Renta; Faiz 100 black lace pumps with metal lace detail ($1,650), Jimmy Choo; Scarab cuff ($420), La DoubleJ.

Dress ($5,000), belt ($595), shoes ($1,450), socks ($295), bag ($3,800), Prada

Embellished silk slip dress ($795), Charlie pumps ($375), Tory Burch; Maria cape in Kells Placée Pink silk chiffon ($650), La DoubleJ; Micro Bon Bon silver crystal mesh bag with metal handle ($1,295), Jimmy Choo; vintage serpent necklace ($750), Dina C’s Fab and Funky Consignment Boutique.

Leather dress (price upon request), skirt ($7,900), pumps ($1,400), straw-effect braiding bag (price upon request), necklace ($4,125), earrings ($1,225), Chanel

Twirling tunic in Buttercup Placée Black in Techno crepe de chine ($850), Club pants in Buttercup Placée Black in silk twill ($850), Lady Scarab necklace ($490), Portal earrings ($240), La DoubleJ

Wool crepe blazer ($5,345), chiffon skirt ($2,495), calfskin lace-up shoes ($975), nylon socks with DG logo ($215), Dolce & Gabbana; Swinging Portal necklace ($420), La DoubleJ; vintage hat ($95), Dina C’s Fab and Funky Consignment Boutique.

Leaf-print charmeuse dress ($4,895), square-toe heels ($1,145), nylon socks with DG logo ($215), Dolce & Gabbana; black mesh Bon Bon handbag with polka dot tulle and metal handle ($1,795), Jimmy Choo.

Ivory silk and black leather gown ($4,850), Fendi Vertigo parchment-colored leather pumps ($1,350), black leather Five Sisters collar ($930), black leather Five Sisters cuffs ($890), Fendi

Draped column gown ($3,690), over-elbow gloves ($850), Michael Kors Collection; black suede mule sandals with feather bows ($1,050), Jimmy Choo; ostrich earrings ($490), La DoubleJ.

Story Credits:

Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at The Biltmore, Coral Gables | Miami

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Eli Waddell, Chantale Nadeau, Canada

Hair and makeup: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, Miami

Digital tech: Simon Dale

Fashion assistant: Zlata Kotmina