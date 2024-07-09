Florida Folklore at Museum of the Everglades

Over the years the legend of the skunk ape has grown exponentially, becoming the foremost facet of Florida folklore now firmly rooted in popular culture. Engage in a lively discussion during “The Skunk Ape—Florida’s Favorite Cryptid” July 18 at 2 p.m. at the Museum of the Everglades. Watch a video from 2000 purportedly showing the ape-like bipedal humanoid running through the sawgrass and decide for yourself if the creature is real.