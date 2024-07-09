Motivation to Move at Galaxy Fit Lab

We all know fitness is important, and we each have our own workout goals. But sometimes, motivation is an issue. If you struggle with getting or sustaining the motivation to exercise, you’re not alone. “Even the fittest people wake up some days and don’t want to work out,” notes John Williams, owner and lead trainer at Galaxy Fit Lab in Naples.

If you’re experiencing a lack of fitness motivation, don’t sweat it. Instead of focusing on a goal like your ideal beach body, Williams suggests finding motivation in potential negatives, such as joint pain or low energy caused by insufficient exercise. Once those have helped jumpstart your fitness routine, he advises refocusing on positive outcomes and tracking metrics you care about—such as your mile time or weight.

Williams also recommends working out with friends to maintain motivation over time. “There simply is no better way to do hard things than to do them with others,” he says. If you don’t have a workout community yet, find it at a gym that hosts group classes or a local running club.

“Get moving, move with others, and do it on the days when you really don’t want to,” instructs Williams. “You’ll always feel better afterwards, and your future you will thank you.”