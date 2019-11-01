Former Journalist Pattie Sellers Taps into the Power of Storytelling

Pattie Sellers spent more than 30 years at Fortune magazine and has interviewed some of the richest people in the world. She knows the lasting luxuries their money can buy but says there’s something even more valuable to preserve—their life story.

“We believe the most generous gift you can give to the people you care about is the story of your family, your career, and your successes,” says the part-time Naples resident, who left the magazine in 2016 and—with fellow Fortune veteran Nina Easton—launched SellersEaston Media, which helps individuals and companies tell their stories. “The challenges, the lessons learned, the values strengthened … these are the gifts that keep on giving as the story is passed on through generations.”

The former journalist—who’s discussed success with Warren Buffett, charisma with Donald Trump (in 1996, before the Oval Office), and power with Melinda Gates, among countless other luminaries—now coordinates with clients so they can share personal tales through videos, books, and more. “Some people express concern that capturing their story is an act of ego, but it’s actually the opposite,” says Sellers, who’s ghostwriting the memoir of John Mack, former chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, after first shooting two “life story” videos for Mack and his wife, Christy Rose. “It’s an act of generosity to give a piece of yourself to other people this way.”

“Life stories” involve Sellers interviewing a person at home for two hours. “We make everything look beautiful—the camera angles, the lighting, the background, the makeup. It’s TV-quality production. We also do a service called the ‘modern family portrait’ where we go into someone’s home for two days every year and film swimming lessons, bike rides, and anything else that’s going on. We have a very prominent Silicon Valley CEO who’s having us do this every year for 12 years in a row, producing a film that will become the annual family gift. Clients control every aspect of the process, and they own the final product and control how it’s distributed.”

In addition to the emotional aspect of preserving family stories, Sellers says, there’s also a fiduciary benefit. “The No. 1 reason that wealth doesn’t get passed down properly is a communication breakdown,” she explains. “Wealthy families benefit when younger generations know about the sacrifices and hard work that came before them. Now, entrepreneurs and family business executives are using these stories as action plans.”

Sellers cofounded Fortune’s Most Powerful Women, which began in 1998 as an annual ranking and is how she met part-time Neapolitan Jan Fields, the former president of McDonald’s USA. (Fields was named No. 17 in 2011.) The executive and journalist became friends, and now during season, Sellers stays in the guest wing of Fields’ Quail West home. Sellers spends the rest of the year in Manhattan—or occasionally in the home of a client.

“Two years ago, I did a book project for a man in Palm Beach, J. Gary Burkhead, who’s the retired vice chairman of Fidelity [Investments], after he e-mailed me that he was interested in my capturing his story for his grandchildren,” she says. “I’d only talked to Gary once on the phone—I’d never met the family—and he said you’re welcome to stay in our house. There was a trust factor there, and that was fantastic. That comfort level makes for the best storytelling.” (sellerseaston.com)