A Film Festival Fundraiser Comes to Naples’ Silverspot Cinema

The Makers of LUNA Nutrition Bars and Girls on the Run of SWFL bring LUNAFEST to Naples.

Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida will present the Naples Lunafest film festival November 8 at Silverspot Cinema to benefit programs that encourage third- through eighth-grade girls to pursue healthy lifestyles. The nonprofit’s innovative approach combines uplifting workouts and training for a 5K race with lessons designed to boost self-esteem, confidence, and a sense of achievement.

Lunafest, which was launched in 2000 by the makers of the Luna nutrition bar, features eight short films that cover topics ranging from body image and relationships to cultural diversity and breaking barriers. “We’re honored to have been selected to bring Lunafest to the Naples area,” says local Girls on the Run President Christine McConnelee. “The festival’s mission aligns perfectly with our organization’s core values—to empower and uplift women in the community.” (gotrswfl.org/lunafest)