Four Play: Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit

Who didn’t love that 1989 science fiction romp Honey, I Shrunk the Kids?

Fast forward to 2026 and Jeep could make an equally-hilarious movie they could call “Honey, I Shrunk the Engine.”

If you’re a Jeep lover, you might have heard that for 2026, Stellantis gave its beefy, brawny Grand Cherokee L go-anywhere SUV an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny 2.0-liter four-cylinder motor.

Remember, it’s not so long ago that the Grand Cherokee was offered with a 5.7-liter Hemi V8, with more muscle than Stallone, and fueled by liquid testosterone.

But don’t dismiss it just yet for having a few sandwiches short of a picnic.

With a big ol’ turbocharger blowing a small hurricane of boost, this little four-cylinder packs a meaty 324 horseys and 332 pound-feet of torque.

That compares to the 292-hp cranked out by the old 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that’s still offered with base model versions of this latest Grand Cherokee.

To see if this new Hurricane turbo-4 could blow up a storm, the folks at Stellantis came up with a new-and-improved 2026 Grand Cherokee L Summit 4×4 for me to sample.

While Grand Cherokees kick off in price at around $41,000, our long-wheelbase L Summit stickers at $64,595. Add the cool, back-to-black Obsidian package, hands-free Active Driving Assist system, and rear-seat entertainment, it topped-out at a pretty lofty $73,175.

Rivals in this cut-throat, three-row, mid-size luxury SUV category include the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, Buick Enclave, Toyota Grand Highlander, and Honda Pilot.

The Jeep is definitely the beauty pageant winner here. For 2026, it got a subtle exterior makeover, with a slightly more upright seven-slot grille, slimmer LED headlamps, re-shaped lower front bumper, revamped and rear fascia.

And $2,000 is a deal for the stealthy Obsidian package that blacks-out all the chrome and adds a black roof and cool, black-painted 21-inch rims.

Talking of $2,000, that’s the bargain price of the stretched Grand Cherokee L, which adds 11 inches to the length, and third row seating. It’s worth every cent.

That’s because the stretched body actually adds to the Jeep’s style, giving it a longer, leaner look. That, and the fact the third row is big enough for adults to sit back there. Means more cargo space too. A lot more.

If you haven’t been inside a Jeep Cherokee for a while, especially a flagship Summit model, prepared to be wowed. Here there’s more diamond-quilted leather and sexy matte wood than a Bentley. Well, at least a Genesis.

And what sets it apart is the quality and attention to detail. Real wood stretches across the dash and doors, while the buttery Tupelo tan leather comes with classy stitching and a lovely raised diamond pattern.

I love the second-row captain’s chairs too, with their stretch-out legroom, heating and cooling, and light courtesy of the Jeep’s huge panoramic glass roof. Crank-up the 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio, and relax.

A tap of a button by the tailgate power-folds the third-row seat to offer an impressive 47 cubic feet of space. Fold the second-row pews and you get close to 85 cubic feet. That’s Mayflower moving van big.

So how does this four-cylinder Jeep Grand Cherokee drive? I knew you were going to ask.

The answer is not so great. And that’s because of the engine. But not because of its four-cylinder power.

With 324 turbocharged horses, there’s 31 hp more than with the Pentastar 3.6-liter V6. Foot to the floor, it’ll punch the Jeep from standstill to 60 in just 6.6 seconds. That’s quick.

It’s economical, too, for a 5,000-pound SUV, with 20-to-the-gallon in city driving, 25 on the highway, and 22 combined.

No, the problem here is one of refinement. In those 6.6 seconds the Jeep is accelerating, the turbo-4 sounds gruff and growly. It’s not what you expect from a luxury-focused SUV.

Pity, because the Jeep rides smoothly on air suspension and handles confidently with precise, nicely-weighted steering and standard Quadra-Trac four-wheel drive.

Now if only this Grand Cherokee was offered with the Teflon-smooth 4.0-liter turbo inline-six from Jeep’s big-boy Grand Wagoneer. That would be a winner.