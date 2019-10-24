Fresh Fit Foods Takes the Stress Out of Dinner

Following on the success of Blue Apron, Plated, and Hello Fresh, a meal delivery service has sprouted in Southwest Florida—but this one comes with a twist.

Fresh Fit Foods does the shopping and prep work for you, but they also provide meals that are fully cooked and ready to heat and serve. In season, chef Chad O’Connor serves nearly 10,000 lunches or dinners each month to his legion of subscribers. The emphasis is on recipes that rely on a gluten-free, vegan, or paleo diet. Even better, nearly all of Fresh Fit’s 48 dishes contain 500 calories or fewer.

“When I first came to Florida I worked with my brother, who owns a CrossFit gym,” says O’Connor, a culinary school graduate who also holds a dietetics degree. “Everyone was working out hard, but not getting the proper nutrition. I wanted to help people lead a healthier lifestyle.”

His business has expanded steadily since founding Fresh Fit Foods in 2013. While everything that comes out of his commercial kitchen is gluten-free, he also prioritizes natural ingredients, meaning “fresh vegetables, lean proteins, and heart-healthy fats,” along with locally sourced produce. There’s also a Senior Meal Plan designed for customers over 60. Subscribers may pick up their food at six Naples locations or have it delivered for a nominal fee. There are 12 pricing options, with meals starting at $12.

“We try to make it as convenient as possible,” he says. “We’re focused on creating a hand-crafted, quality product, but our customers tell me that we also make a difference in their lives. It’s gratifying to know that.”