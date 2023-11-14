From Seed to Specimen at Naples Botanical Garden

With the opening of the Evenstad Horticulture Campus in early 2024, the Naples Botanical Garden will enter a new era. The approximately 66,000-square-foot campus consists of specialized greenhouses, laboratories, and a seed bank, catapulting the garden to a world-class facility for plant science, conservation, and education.

“We can’t wait to show it off,” says Brian Galligan, vice president of horticulture at Naples Botanical Garden. Thousands of plants from makeshift nurseries at various locations on the garden’s property (and even off site) were moved to the growing facility. “We will now be able to get a full history of a plant, growing it to the highest standards from seed to specimen—in one place,” says Galligan.

The growing facility provides a state-of-the-art venue for classroom study and collaborative opportunities with organizations from around the world. “The garden isn’t just about showing pretty plants,” details Galligan, explaining that the facility will bring recognition as “a regional resource in advancing nature-based solutions.”

The campus was named in honor of Grace Evenstad and her late husband, Ken, longtime garden benefactors and lead donors for this project. Grace serves as a member of the board of directors.

