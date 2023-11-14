Detach, Relax, and Recharge at Urban Meditation

Meditation is an ancient technique connecting body and breath with the goal of creating a sense of inner peace, calm, and harmony.

Most people do not find it easy to corral their thoughts and focus on one word or object, let alone their breathing. Finding the time to meditate can also be a problem. Therein lies the appeal of Urban Meditation, a studio located on Fifth Avenue South. “It’s easy meditation for those who want the benefits but don’t know how to go about it or have little time,” says Tina Hallett, who opened the retail space last December.

Customers can enjoy a 30-minute audio-led session in one of the two sound-proof meditation rooms. A warm bed of volcanic lava stone—imported from Indonesia—grounds you to the earth. A pillow for your head and a bolster for your knees is all the extra comfort you need. Essential oils are rubbed on your palms, neck, and third eye (forehead); headphones and eye covers help you settle into a guided meditation session while ambient light flickers gently on the walls. A set of crystals (seven in total) surrounds the body; a clear or rose quartz crystal held in each palm attracts positive energy and rids the negative.

While walk-ins are welcome, monthly and annual passes are also available, and Hallett has attracted a loyal set of followers who keep their personal crystals locked in a cabinet for use when they visit. “Through practice you get better,” says Hallett, who recommends making meditation part of one’s daily or weekly routine.