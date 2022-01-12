Full Moon Dinners at Naples Grande Beach Resort

The Naples Grande Beach Resort will invite guests to recharge their energies and celebrate each full moon at The Catch of the Pelican restaurant in 2022. The resort launched a new monthly series of full moon-themed dinners curated by Chef Marcos Seville.

Diners can enjoy the exclusive private dining experiences either outdoors under the full moon on the patio or in the private dining room. Dinner will be limited to 20 guests and will feature a four-course meal with special beverage pairings for each dish.

The first full moon dinner will take place on January 18, featuring Caribbean-inspired cuisine complemented by a Champagne tasting. Future monthly dinners include: a “smoked” menu with Scotch on February 16; a seafood-centric menu with white wines on March 18; and an Earth Day dinner on April 16, made eco-friendly with no use of electricity.

January’s kick-off dinner costs $135 per person. Subsequent full moon dinners will cost $115 per person. Reservations are requested in advance and can be made via Eventbrite. For more information, email dining@naplesgrande.com or call (239) 594-6325.