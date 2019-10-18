Getting to Know Chad Jensen

NI catches up with Chad Jensen of Method & Concept, formerly known as Thomas Riley Studio.

Chad Jensen left Michigan for Naples 15 years ago and co-launched Method & Concept, formerly the Thomas Riley Studio. A graduate of the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Jensen’s interests blend fine art with industrial design. His work has been featured at New York Design Week and the Shanghai Art Fair. He’s passionate about giving back and investing in young people through the arts. Accordingly, he’s served two terms as president of the United Arts Council of Collier County, is the founding director of the Naples Design District, and sits on Florida Gulf Coast University’s digital media design advisory board. In his spare time, he enjoys hanging out with his three children, Sophia, Maxwell, and Leo, and their dog, Frankie.

1. His idea of R&R: Kayaking with my kids. Clam Pass Park in North Naples is close, convenient, and beautiful.

2. Splurges on: Health and athletic products, including the Ninja blender, curcumin, CBD honey, Nike Metcon shoes for training, and Epic Flyknit for running.

3. Wardrobe essentials: A Method & Concept black T-shirt, Lululemon ABC pants, and a fresh pair of Nike or Cole Haan shoes. Comfort is a must.

4. Guilty pleasure junk food: Anything with peanut butter

5. Product he can’t live without: Kiehl’s Facial Fuel

with SPF 20

6. Favorite local dish: Braised lamb shank from Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro

7. Movie he’s seen more than five times: The documentary McQueen. I can’t get over the genius of late fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

8. Fitness routine: CrossFit five to six days a week

9. Currently reading: The Biophilia Hypothesis by Stephen R. Kellert and Edward O. Wilson

10. Regularly watches: Jeopardy! It’s a family affair. We are big fans of James Holzhauer [who had a 32-game winning streak earlier this year].

11. Next goal: Creating a new retail/gallery experience with Method & Concept as we get ready to move into our new home at The Collective in the Naples Design District, coming in November or December.

12. Best advice he’s ever received: My father always told me that anything worth having is worth working for.

13. Words to live by: “Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson