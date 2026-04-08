Golf for a Good Cause at The STARability Cup

STARability Foundation and The Club at TwinEagles will partner to host the second annual The STARability Cup Charity Golf Tournament April 15. Check-in and registration begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. After the 18-hole tournament, golfers and guests will gather for an awards ceremony and cocktail reception.

New this year, participants and supporters will take part in a helicopter ball drop, adding even more energy and anticipation to an already dynamic event.

Golfers will compete for the STARability Cup while participating in a variety of on-course contests, including overall net winners, longest drive, closest to the pin, and best dressed foursome, which will be judged by STARability participants. The tournament is open to TwinEagles members and the public.

Player registration is $300 for TwinEagles members and $350 for non-members. Each entry includes a box lunch, a commemorative golf shirt by STARability and TwinEagles (donated by Bev and Mark Chaney), and admission to the awards ceremony and cocktail reception.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit STARability Foundation and its life-changing programs for people with autism and developmental disabilities. For registration details, visit STARability.org/upcoming-events.