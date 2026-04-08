Enjoy The Art of Living Well at Maison PRVTE

Maison PRVTE and Pelerine will host The Art of Living Well, celebrating all things wellness, style, and self-expression, at the Naples showroom April 10

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Maison PRVTE will set the scene for The Art of Living Well April 10. Photo courtesy of Maison PRVTE
Maison PRVTE will set the scene for The Art of Living Well April 10. Photo courtesy of Maison PRVTE

Maison PRVTE and Pelerine will partner to present The Art of Living Well, an intimate discovery of wellness, style, and self-expression, at the downtown Naples showroom April 10. The event will kick off at 10 a.m.

Throughout the event, guests will sip juices from Juicelation, grazing boards from The Board House, chat with a registered nurse about all things peptides, and explore personal style with Why Style and Pelerine.

In addition to the ongoing fun, The Art of Living Well will feature a schedule of activations, including:

  • 10 a.m. Juicelation + Wear your favorite Pelerine piece
  • 10:30 a.m. Energy experience with Candace Tranter
  • 11:30 a.m. Peptides 101 with The Wellness Lab
  • 2:30 p.m. Wellness in the home with Matthew Kritis of Maison PRVTE
  • 3:30 p.m. Styling yourself for wellness with Allison Pezzuti of Pelerine

For more information, visit maisonprvte.com.

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