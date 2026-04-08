Clive Daniel Home’s Self-Guided Home Tour Returns

Clive Daniel Home will welcome guests for the Self-Guided Home Tour experience, inviting them to step inside some of Southwest Florida’s most beautifully designed homes in Naples April 14 and Fort Myers April 21.
The previous event showcased estate homes built by some of Southwest Florida’s premier builders, including Borelli Construction of Naples, London Bay Group, Blue Horizon Construction, The Krapf Group, Waterside Builders, Toscana Homes, Pelican Isles, Imperial Homes of Naples, Gulfside Twelve, Grandview, Shell Point, and Lennar. The homes were designed by Clive Daniel Home interior designers. The tour proved not only inspiring, but impactful, as three of the homes were sold as a result.
This year, Clive Daniel Home invites the community to experience the Self-Guided Home Tour in a new, flexible format:
- Download the Home Tour Map: Visit clivedaniel.com/events_instore/ to access a curated tour map. Maps are available for both the Naples and Fort Myers homes.
- Tour at Your Own Pace: Visit as the homes between noon and 4 p.m.
- Collect Stamps: Each home visited earns a stamp on the Home Tour Map.
- Give Back: Every stamp collected contributes to a donation benefiting The Shelter for Abused Women & Children.
- Happy Hour Finale: At the end of the day on April 14 at the Naples showroom or April 21 at the Fort Myers showroom, join Clive Daniel Home from 4 to 6 p.m. for light bites and drinks. Guests will receive a 10 percent-off coupon toward future purchases.
- Return Your Stamped Map to Win: Drop off Stamped Maps to either the Naples or Fort Myers showroom by April 28 to be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card. The winner will be announced April 30.
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