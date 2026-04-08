Clive Daniel Home’s Self-Guided Home Tour Returns

Clive Daniel Home will welcome guests for the Self-Guided Home Tour experience, inviting them to step inside some of Southwest Florida’s most beautifully designed homes in Naples April 14 and Fort Myers April 21.

The previous event showcased estate homes built by some of Southwest Florida’s premier builders, including Borelli Construction of Naples, London Bay Group, Blue Horizon Construction, The Krapf Group, Waterside Builders, Toscana Homes, Pelican Isles, Imperial Homes of Naples, Gulfside Twelve, Grandview, Shell Point, and Lennar. The homes were designed by Clive Daniel Home interior designers. The tour proved not only inspiring, but impactful, as three of the homes were sold as a result.

This year, Clive Daniel Home invites the community to experience the Self-Guided Home Tour in a new, flexible format: