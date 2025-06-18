Good Design is Forever at Summerfields

Led by the mother-daughter team of Shari and Stacey Summers, Summerfields is a noted Naples-based interior design firm and home, garden, and gift boutique, specializing in meticulously curated furnishings, decor, and tabletop designs from a variety of vendors.

The Summers are particularly fond of one brand, Brunschwig & Fils. Founded in France and more than a century old, the company designs luxury fabrics, as well as wallcoverings and furnishings. Shari was first introduced to the company—known for its style, intricate designs, and expressive colors often featuring the beauty of the natural world—in the early 1980s.

Over the years, Brunschwig & Fils products have been featured within myriad iconic places, such as the White House and the Palace of Versailles. Inspired by the rich heritage of the company, Shari and Stacey created a tablescape for Naples Tables 2025 with the French-inspired textiles titled A Walk in the Park with Brunschwig & Fils. They filled the table with decorative accessories and elements that capture the essence of a picturesque park, positioning these among a backdrop of blue and botanical monochromatic fabric.

“Our table is a tribute to the artistry and history of Brunschwig & Fils,” says Stacey. “We wanted to create a setting that feels both timeless and fresh—where every detail tells a story of craftsmanship, heritage, and beauty with a nod to [Brunschwig & Fils’] motto: ‘good design is forever.’”