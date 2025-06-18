YogaSix Naples Hosts Dog Yoga Classes

Yoga is usually about peace and balance–but sometimes there’s a little joyful mayhem added to the mix. This is the case with doggy yoga classes held by YogaSix Naples and Patty Baker Humane Society Naples. “It’s a very lively class versus other yoga classes that are more mindful and quieter,” explains Alana Caudle, general manager, YogaSix Naples. “It’s truly chaos to watch, but people love it.”

The pay-what-you-can classes give participants the chance to practice yoga while meeting, petting, and sometimes even being laid on top of by dogs, with the opportunity to adopt at the end of the class. “The dogs naturally reduce stress and boost your mood, while yoga itself also promotes relaxation,” Caudle notes. “People are just so happy when they go in. And, whenever they leave, they’re even more happy.”

“It is a good thing when we do something for the body but then have the joy of seeing these dogs while trying to execute a Warrior 2 pose,” says Parissa Behnia, YogaSix Naples studio owner. “The dogs add this air of joy.”