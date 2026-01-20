Good RX: Lexus RX 500h F Sport

If you think GoodRx is where you go for discount meds, think again. For me, a good RX, if not great RX, is Lexus’ fun-driving RX 500h F Sport hybrid SUV.

With its tasty combo of zippy performance, nimble handling, luxury accommodations, and fuel-sipping economy, this sporty, mid-sized SUV is definitely just what the doctor ordered.

It’s not exactly new, being introduced back in 2023 when Lexus came up with the redesigned, fifth-generation RX. But as the RX continues to be Lexus’ best-selling model, I felt it was worth a closer look.

Today, Lexus offers a slightly-bewildering line-up of 19 different RX models, ranging from the front-wheel drive RX 350 starting at $51,175, to the latest, range-topping RX 450h+ plug-in at $73,310.

Our bold-looking RX 500h F Sport Performance tester, painted a shade of molten lava that Lexus calls Copper Crest, stickers from $66,850, or around $72,000 very nicely loaded.

That’s competitive with key rivals like BMW’s X3 and X5, Mercedes GLE, Genesis G70, Volvo XC60, Infiniti QX60, Acura MDX, and Audi Q5.

What adds to the Lexus’ appeal is its multi-tasking powertrain. It pairs a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder packing 271 horseys with twin electric motors to give a combined 366-hp and 406 lb-ft of torque.

Don’t get too excited by all that F Sport Performance badging. The focus here is still more about Lexus-style smoothness, comfort, and refinement.

But pedal to the metal and the 500h can still scoot from standstill to 60 in 5.9 seconds, with the rear-mounted electric motor delivering instant torque to help get things moving.

There’s also no shortage of mid-range thrust, to spear you past slower traffic, or slingshot you out of an on-ramp for safe freeway merging.

And adding to this feisty performance is a lovely six-speed automatic, which is super-responsive, quick-to-shift and buttery-smooth. There are paddle shifters too for D-I-Y shifting.

The bonus here is impressive fuel economy from that hybrid set-up. For a performance SUV, the EPA rating of 27 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 27 mpg combined is hard to beat.

While this 500h is no match through the curves for, say, a BMW X3 M or Audi SQ5, it’s still a fun, smile-inducing drive, especially here in curve-deprived Florida.

There are 21-inch alloys at each corner shod with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport rubber, adaptive dampers with a Sport setting, and rear-wheel steering that can turn the rear wheels in the same direction as the fronts to heighten agility and nimbleness.

Hit the brakes and the big 15.7-inch rotors at the front, clamped by six-piston calipers, can halt the 500h as effectively as throwing an anchor out the back.

And having that electric motor on the rear axle also means handling-enhancing all-wheel drive. Add to all that nicely-weighted, nicely-precise steering and the F Sport is just a lot of fun.

It also looks the part with that bold, still-polarizing spindle grille, air gulping side intakes, towering, black-painted 21-inch rims, and curved roofline. The coppery paint of our test car only added to the visual drama.

The F Sport theme continues inside with hip-hugging, heavily-bolstered front sport seats adorned with F Sport logos, a chunky, perforated leather steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and the choice of Rioja Red–a must-have–or Black color themes.

The center of the dash has a big, 14-inch high-def touchscreen with clear graphics. But I wish you didn’t have to go into the screen to select the drive mode settings. What’s wrong with a switch beside the gear selector?

And despite the rest of the cabin featuring typical Lexus quality and craftsmanship, the steering column stalks feel like they’re made from about-to-snap dried twigs.

Space inside the cabin, however, is excellent, with plenty of legroom in the back and a standard glass roof to add light. Generous cargo space behind the rear seat too.

No, all that F Sport Performance badging doesn’t make this 500h a true, hard-core performance SUV. But I really like the balance it offers with its smooth-riding comfort and refinement. It is a Lexus after all. And definitely a Good RX.