Grand Brulot Double Espresso Martini Recipe

Originally called a vodka espresso, the drink we now know best as the espresso martini was created by influential British bartender Dick Bradsell at London’s Soho Brasserie in the 1980s. Four decades and a few resurgences later, Bradsell’s bittersweet concoction of vodka, fresh espresso, and simple syrup continues to serve as a template for countless riffs and iterations. Perhaps the most notable reasoning for the drink’s undeniable appeal lies in its caffeinated edge, as the espresso martini remains the most famous coffee cocktail to come along since the Irish coffee.

With three caffeine-fueled days to celebrate in November—including National Cappuccino Day (November 8), National Macchiato Day (November 19), and National Espresso Day (November 23)—why not commemorate the month with a unique variation on this modern classic? For this martini, Le Chick in Miami substitutes vodka with Grand Brulot, an 80-proof VSOP Cognac infused with rich robusta coffee from Ecuador. The Cognac boasts notes of vanilla, brioche, and dried fruit that complement the iconic coffee drink.

Grand Brulot Double Espresso Martini

Ingredients

2 oz. Grand Brulot

1 oz. espresso

1/2 oz. Amaretto

Using a shaker, combine the Grand Brulot, espresso, and Amaretto. Shake vigorously with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a few cracked coffee beans and an orange twist.