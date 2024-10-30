Two Foodie Fundraising Events to Enjoy

With no autumn foliage to signal seasonal change in our area, one sure sign fall has arrived is the noticeable uptick in events, including festivals and fundraisers. Here are two events featuring cuisine that expertly coordinates with the party theme.

Get in touch with your inner rancher at the nineteenth annual Bootstrap Boogie Barn Dance November 9. Break out the cowboy boots and Stetsons for this shindig benefiting the Naples Therapeutic Riding Center, which is also where the event takes place. Jimmy P’s Butcher Shop will rustle up the vittles, including full-size cuts of its famous Wagyu steaks. Other highlights include music by the Ben Allen Band, a mechanical bull, a roping station, and a chance to win $5,000 playing Pony Pie Bingo. Take a barn tour and meet the therapy horses that help transform the lives of children and adults with physical, social, and mental health needs through therapeutic riding programs.

Say “oui!” to A Parisian Tea Party hosted by The Naples Woman’s Club November 21. In addition to a French-inspired lunch, the soiree will feature a fashion show, artist auction, and more, all to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities SWFL. The organization is in Fort Myers, but “the majority of people who stay there are from Naples,” says Julie Todaro, director of development for the organization. “We are serving so many people in Naples; we wanted the Naples community to know that.” It’s a “ladies’ lunch”—think quiche, bubbly, macarons—with “all the goodies as if you’re in Paris,” Todaro says, but men are welcome.