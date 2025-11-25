Grant Thornton Invitational Returns in December

The third annual Grant Thornton Invitational arrives at Tiburón Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, December 12-14. Qualifying professional female and male golfers will once again compete in the mixed-format golf tournament that offers equal prize money to the champions. Last year’s winning team, Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp, shot 27 under in 189 strokes and split earnings of $1 million from the $4 million purse.

Tavatanakit, who is in her sixth season on tour, and Knapp, in his second season, both played college golf at UCLA. A first-time participant in the invitational last year, Knapp shares, “I’ve been looking forward to the Grant Thornton Invitational. Its mixed-team format truly sets this tournament apart, and I’m excited to return to Naples this December so Patty and I can defend our title.”

While millions of viewers will watch the competition on television, more than 15,000 fans will visit Tiburón Golf Club for a real-time opportunity to study the technique of 32 golf pros. Tavatanakit relays she too is eager to head back to Naples to defend the title with Knapp. Says Tavatanakit, “This event brings together the best from both tours and creates a fun and unique viewing experience for golf fans around the world.”