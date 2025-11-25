Maria Shriver Comes to Naples

Twenty-one years ago, volunteers started an after-school homework club and parenting classes at Golden Gate United Methodist Church in Naples. Over the years, the nonprofit group—known as Grace Place for Children and Families—grew, becoming a family literacy center providing free educational programs for all ages. The Grace Place community now includes the addition of the Van Domelen Education Center, the Schoen Family Complex, and the McNamara Family Learning Center, as well as a food pantry.

Maria Shriver—an award-winning journalist, best-selling author, and powerful advocate for women, families, brain health, and education—will speak to guests December 4 at Beyond the Bookshelf, a luncheon at Grey Oaks Country Club in Naples in support of the 1,200 students, 120 staff, and more than 300 volunteers involved daily with Grace Place.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Maria Shriver as our inaugural keynote speaker,” says Lära Fisher, CEO of Grace Place. “Born into both the Kennedy and Shriver families, she has carved out her own legacy. Her work championing women and families reflects the very heart of our mission, creating pathways out of poverty for students and families.”