Gulfshore Playhouse Virtual Broadway Masterclass Series

In a time that has encouraged so many to get creative at home, the Gulfshore Playhouse will continue to support the distanced pursuit of the arts through its Broadway Masterclass Virtual Series. The series’ classes will give participants of all experience levels ages 12 and older the opportunity to train with professional theater artists. The virtual classes will be offered weekly through August 26 and will begin at 5 p.m. Tuition costs $30 and can be purchased here.

On Wednesday, August 12, participants will join Broadway actors Jillian Gray and Brett Stoelker for a masterclass on preparing for life as an actor. From auditioning to performing on regional tours, Gray and Stoelker will take participants on a journey into the life of an actor, and how to prepare for success. The series will continue on Tuesday, August 18, when Broadway choreographer Adam Cates gets the class moving with the legendary steps from Funny Girl. Stage actors Nick Duckart and Mariand Torres will round out the month’s masterclass lineup on Wednesday, August 26, with a lesson on successful auditions and careers. Read more about the masterclass instructors here.