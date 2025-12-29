Haute Looks Set the Pace for Sartorial Victory

The season’s statement looks take on the thrill of the racetrack

By
-
Ferragamo dress, coat, wedges
Ferragamo dress, coat, wedges

Dress ($1,650), shearling bolero coat ($6,200), peep-toe wedges ($1,290), Ferragamo

Fendi coat
Fendi coat

Black silk taffeta coat ($7,550), Fendi

Stella McCartney tank top, handbag; Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses
Stella McCartney tank top, handbag; Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses

Hardcore tank top ($350), Dartmoor nylon small shoulder bag ($925), Stella McCartney; DG Sharped sunglasses ($415), Dolce & Gabbana.

Dolce & Gabbana vest top, belt; Chanel necklace
Dolce & Gabbana vest top, belt; Chanel necklace

Light tulle vest top with Dolce & Gabbana logo ($695), calfskin belt ($575), Dolce & Gabbana; metal and pearl necklace ($4,450), Chanel.

Tory Burch top, polo, pants, belt, heels, earrings
Tory Burch top, polo, pants, belt, heels, earrings

Embellished top ($1,495), jersey polo ($395), wide-leg wool pants ($895), large belt ($210), Twisted heels with Monk strap ($500), Clown earrings ($250), Tory Burch

Balenciaga dress, heels
Balenciaga dress, heels

Wrap dress ($1,850), heels ($1,050), Balenciaga

Chanel dress, mules, gloves, necklace
Chanel dress, mules, gloves, necklace

Jacquard taffeta dress (price upon request), patent mules ($1,325), satin gloves ($1,125), metal and pearl necklace ($4,450), Chanel

Louis Vuitton dress, ankle boots
Louis Vuitton dress, ankle boots

Long-sleeve high-neck dress with A-line skirt ($3,250), Talisman open-toe ankle boots ($4,250), Louis Vuitton

Story Credits:

Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at The Concours Club, Miami

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Delfina Morbelli, The Industry Model Management, New York

Hair: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, Miami

Makeup: Taryll Atkins using Mac Cosmetics, Artist Management, Miami

Digital tech: JP Cunningham

Fashion assistant: Zlata Kotmina

Racecar drivers: Michael Benyahia, Roderick MacLeod

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR