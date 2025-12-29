Haute Looks Set the Pace for Sartorial Victory

Dress ($1,650), shearling bolero coat ($6,200), peep-toe wedges ($1,290), Ferragamo
Black silk taffeta coat ($7,550), Fendi
Hardcore tank top ($350), Dartmoor nylon small shoulder bag ($925), Stella McCartney; DG Sharped sunglasses ($415), Dolce & Gabbana.
Light tulle vest top with Dolce & Gabbana logo ($695), calfskin belt ($575), Dolce & Gabbana; metal and pearl necklace ($4,450), Chanel.
Embellished top ($1,495), jersey polo ($395), wide-leg wool pants ($895), large belt ($210), Twisted heels with Monk strap ($500), Clown earrings ($250), Tory Burch
Wrap dress ($1,850), heels ($1,050), Balenciaga
Jacquard taffeta dress (price upon request), patent mules ($1,325), satin gloves ($1,125), metal and pearl necklace ($4,450), Chanel
Long-sleeve high-neck dress with A-line skirt ($3,250), Talisman open-toe ankle boots ($4,250), Louis Vuitton
Story Credits:
Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at The Concours Club, Miami
Fashion editor: Katherine Lande
Model: Delfina Morbelli, The Industry Model Management, New York
Hair: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, Miami
Makeup: Taryll Atkins using Mac Cosmetics, Artist Management, Miami
Digital tech: JP Cunningham
Fashion assistant: Zlata Kotmina
Racecar drivers: Michael Benyahia, Roderick MacLeod
