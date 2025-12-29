Winged Wonders Await at Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve

January has gone to the birds—at least at Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Avian species have a storied history in Florida. At one time, birds were heavily hunted for food and for their feathers. Although shooting and hunting are now controlled, habitat loss continues to threaten the species. To highlight the beautiful creatures locally found in nature, numerous bird-themed activities are scheduled during the reserve’s annual Festival of Birds, January 15-19, including an Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop, January 17, where birds are the focus. In a three-hour class, instructor Sonny Saunders will help participants learn to take top-quality photos; $55.