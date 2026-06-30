Catch FC Naples Games at Home This Summer

Experience the pulse of Southwest Florida’s newest sporting tradition as FC Naples takes the field this summer at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Each 90-minute game delivers a fast-paced rhythm and a fully walkable stadium that invites fans to move from the stands to the beer garden to the sidelines in real time. Under the direction of Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt “Gaffa” Poland, the club continues to build on a standout season last year that included a playoff victory and a semifinal run. At the center of it all is the team’s co-founder and CEO Roberto Moreno, whose vision extends far beyond the game itself. “This is about a community coming together to finally have a professional sports team we can all rally behind,” says Moreno. “When you walk into the stadium, nobody is on their phones. Everybody is watching, shouting, and high fiving. People are present again, and that is something rare today.”

That energy is palpable from kickoff to final whistle. Signature chants ripple through the crowd, most notably after a goal. “When we score, the whole stadium erupts,” expresses Moreno. “It is that shared moment when everyone, no matter who they came with, becomes part of the same team.” This summer, that spirit expands into a full-scale celebration of the global game with FIFA World Cup 2026 watch parties hosted directly at the complex. Matches from around the world will stream live on the stadium’s jumbotron, transforming game days into all-day soccer festivals. “It is going to be the summer of soccer,” says Moreno. “You can come early, watch the World Cup, stay for our match, and spend the entire day here. It is all happening in one place.”

Tickets start at $14; match schedules are available online.