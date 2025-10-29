Holly and Laura’s Tea Party

Guests gathered for an elegant fundraiser to support STARability Foundation, raising more than $28,000 to benefit programs and services that empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities

By
-

Who: STARability board members and community philanthropists

What: Holly and Laura’s Tea Party

Where: Forever Fiore Tea Lounge, Naples

Photography by Lane Wilkinson

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR