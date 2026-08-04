Peter Caporal Brings Beloved Music to Tulia Italian Steak

Fresh from his starring role as Jean Valjean The Naples Players’ staging of Les Misérables, Peter Caporal is bringing the timeless music of the great crooners to the lounge at Tulia Italian Steak every Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Guests can enjoy happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m., complimentary corkage throughout the evening, and dinner accompanied by Caporal’s rich baritone interpretations of classics made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, Elvis Presley, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, and Etta James.

Caporal earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama from the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York City. Since relocating to Naples, he has starred in Rumors, Sweeney Todd and, Les Misérables at The Naples Players. He also teaches young performers through The Naples Players Academy at The Baker Day School.

For menus, reservations, and more information, visit tuliaitaliansteak.com.