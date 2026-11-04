In the Spirit of Community

Who: Greater Naples Chamber
What: The Spirit of Naples Gala: Celebrating Our City, Community, and Country
Where: The Club at Olde Cypress, Naples
Photos by Nick Shirghio
More than 200 guests gathered for an evening celebrating cultivating economic opportunity for all. Scott Lutgert was awarded the 2026 Naples Daily News Outstanding Citizen of the Year award, recognizing his long-standing leadership, generosity, and commitment to the Naples community. The celebratory evening raised more than $450,000 to support the Chamber and Leadership Collier Foundation.
Who: Greater Naples Chamber
What: The Spirit of Naples Gala: Celebrating Our City, Community, and Country
Where: The Club at Olde Cypress, Naples
Photos by Nick Shirghio
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