Cheers to the Celebrity Martini Glass Auction

The Celebrity Martini Glass Auction (CMGA) returns in full swing November 6 after a several years’ hiatus. The event’s mission is to support local veteran organizations. Brenda Melton founded the charity event featuring locally designed, celebrity-autographed martini glasses. “It’s celebrities,” says Melton. “It’s a staged production. It’s an auction. It’s entertainment.” Active philanthropists Rochelle and Christopher Shucart are chairing the high-profile comeback event. “We have an Andrea Bocelli glass,” says Rochelle. “I already know a lot of people who want it.” Other glasses include impressive packages. “We have a signed glass from [golfer] Gary Player that will be paired with two tickets [to the Masters] for next year,” says Christopher. Player won the Masters in 1961, 1974, and 1978 during his legendary career. Another package includes a Mario Andretti–signed glass with two VIP tickets to the 2027 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Two celebrities who will attend the event include MTV co-founder Les Garland and American pop singer and actor Tony Orlando.

Naples Take a Soldier Fishing, Gulf Coast Veterans & Friends, and Warrior Homes of Collier are a few of this year’s veteran-based beneficiaries. Melton credits the Shucarts for bringing the event back to life. She also says it serves as an important reminder to honor our nation’s heroes. “We cannot forget,” Melton says. “Our freedom is not free. The CMGA couldn’t happen at a better time because this is a reminder of what is happening and [the men and women] who are sacrificing [their lives] for us.” Melton’s grandfather fought in World War II and her husband served in the U.S. Marine Corps. The event takes place at The Naples Players at Sugden Community Theatre on Fifth Avenue South. Melton is optimistic about its return. “I hope [Rochelle and Christopher] are successful,” she notes. “And I hope the community welcomes the CMGA back.”

The initiative has raised nearly $5 million since its inception in 2010.