Shining a Light on Mental Health

Who: David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health
What: Sound Minds
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón
Photos by Nick Shirghio
David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health's annual fundraiser raised more than $1.9 million this year with speaker Gary Sinise, a well-known actor and humanitarian, shining a light on veterans, first responders, and their families.
Who: David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health
What: Sound Minds
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón
Photos by Nick Shirghio
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