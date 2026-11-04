Shining a Light on Mental Health

David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health's annual fundraiser raised more than $1.9 million this year with speaker Gary Sinise, a well-known actor and humanitarian, shining a light on veterans, first responders, and their families.

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Who: David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health

What: Sound Minds

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón

Photos by Nick Shirghio

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