A Caribbean Night of Hope

Hope for Haiti created a vibrant island escape for its annual gala, Caribbean Nights, in support of its mission to improve the quality of life for Haitian people, raising more than $250,000 to advance the organization's poverty-alleviation programs. A highlight of the evening was the appearance of country music artist Karen Waldrup, who raised more than $10,000 on the spot to support women's breast and cervical cancer screenings in Haiti.