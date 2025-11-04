India Hicks on Designing Holiday Tables

Who better to consult about holiday entertaining in Southwest Florida than a world-renowned designer and author who calls the tropical haven of Harbour Island home? India Hicks, who raised five children and who has hosted countless gatherings at her Bahamas residence, brings her signature style and sensibility to Southwest Florida at a private event held at Home and Salvage November 6. Hosted by the popular North Naples home and design boutique, the event will spotlight Hicks, who is a celebrated British style icon with deep royal connections. (She served as a bridesmaid in the wedding of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.) Hicks will share insights on the art of gracious, inspired entertaining with attendees.

Naples Illustrated connected with Hicks to ask a few questions in advance of her visit.



NI: Will this be your first visit to Naples?

Hicks: I have been lucky to visit Naples before. It’s a place of extraordinary charm—with a sense of style that is both relaxed and refined—which suits me perfectly.

An online description about your third book, An Entertaining Story, notes you are known for your “irreverent take on style.” Do you agree?

I do. I suppose “irreverent” is a polite way of saying I don’t always play by the rules—which is quite true. I love style, but I don’t take it too seriously. A beautifully set table with hand-blocked linens might also feature a monkey-shaped saltshaker. Or I’ll pair something from a grand English house with something I picked up at a market in India.

Another comment says that your book presents a “slightly madcap spin on entertaining.” What exactly does this mean?

To me, it means embracing the delightful chaos of real life. I believe entertaining should feel joyful and a bit spontaneous, not choreographed within an inch of its life. A perfectly imperfect evening is always the most memorable.

Holiday entertaining largely centers on family. Your family seems to play an important part in your life. How do you incorporate this into your designs?

My family is absolutely at the heart of everything I do. My designs are layered with meaning because my life is layered—with heritage, travel, and relationships. The holidays are a time to celebrate tradition but also to create new ones. I want a table that tells a story, one where my children see themselves in it and guests feel embraced by it.

What are things you consider when planning and designing a holiday table or gathering?

First, I think about how I want people to feel. Welcomed, relaxed, perhaps a little bit spoiled. From there, it’s a mix of the practical and the poetic. I consider lighting; candles are always essential. I think about color and texture. And I love to include something unexpected: a bit of whimsy, a handmade touch, or a story behind an object. I want guests to feel they’ve entered a world, not just a dining room.