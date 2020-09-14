Inn on Fifth Introduces “Peace & Quiet” Packages for Remote Workers

To help accommodate the legions of employees working remotely and change up the quarantine routine, The Inn on Fifth in downtown Naples is offering a “Peace & Quiet” package for remote workers. The accommodation, available through October 29, will allow guests to utilize the hotel’s luxurious guest rooms as temporary “office spaces” for a day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., overnight, or for a two-day productive retreat. The packages cost $116, $210, and $326 respectively. Each package includes access to the hotel’s amenities, like complimentary Wi-Fi, valet parking, and rooftop pool and fitness center access.

“The current downturn in travel has created a unique situation for us, with more midweek room availability than we would normally have this time of year,” said Phil McCabe, owner of The Inn on Fifth. “For remote workers, these new packages offer some peace and quiet from family, pets and other distractions at home, and should also help us fill hotel rooms during the work week.”

The Peace & Quiet package includes a stay in one of the hotel’s plush Standard Rooms that comes equipped with a 6-foot worktable featuring four ports for charging electronics, a mini fridge stocked with bottled water and fresh fruit for snacking, a complimentary daily smoothie, 24-hour concierge service, and room service from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to the hotel’s perks, all day-working guests can take advantage of the Inn on Fifth’s unbeatable location in downtown Naples. “Need to take a break? Go to the pool for a quick swim or to soak up some sun, wander the shops of Fifth Avenue, or schedule a treatment at our spa,” suggests Cathy Christopher, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Or better yet, let our valet drive you a few blocks down for a stroll on our world-famous beach.”

The Inn on Fifth is taking extra measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit, with a new program of cleaning protocols and safety guidelines in every department designed to protect the health and well-being of guests and staff.

For more information on the “Peace & Quiet” package call (239) 403-8777.