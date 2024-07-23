Inside a Boater’s Paradise in Naples

When Jill and Bill Howard attended their sons’ high school benefit gala, the avid boaters made the winning bid on a luxury vacation in Windstar on Naples Bay—a gated golf community with a private deep-water marina and direct access to the Gulf of Mexico.

The newly retired couple (Bill owned an agricultural marketing company where Jill also worked) had been searching for a vacation home where they could relax for one or two months out of the year. Fortuitously, the condominium next door to the property they visited just happened to be for sale.

When they walked into the first-floor entrance of the two-story dwelling, Bill and Jill were unimpressed. When they made their way to the second floor of the three-bedroom residence, stunning views of the emerald golf course and the azure Gulf greeted them. It was a wow moment for the pair, and they immediately made an offer. “That’s what sold us,” Jill recalls. “It also has a 1,300-square-foot lanai overlooking the marina that was very appealing.”

Because of their busy schedule, the couple sought a seasoned interior designer who could manage an extensive renovation with minimal direction from the homeowners. Their contractor, Vincent Iannuzzi at ICI Iannuzzi Construction Company, recommended Nan Wright, principal and CEO at Wright Interior Group.

Wright updated the entire space. “We removed walls and non-load-bearing columns throughout the space and raised the ceilings to 11 feet,” says Wright. “We even moved the air conditioning ducts. The result is an open and airy modern coastal feel with large windows and sliders to bring in the view.”

Today, a nautical rope banister on the stairwell—requested by the clients—welcomes visitors, introducing the home’s coastal style. (Everyone who visits dotes on this charming addition.) The oil painting on the stairwell wall is from the clients’ personal art collection. Unseen is the home’s elevator.

A glossy blue wall in a chevron pattern on the second-floor landing, bold white baseboards, and white oak flooring emulating a sandy beach create an appealing color scheme that carries throughout the residence. Coastal elements are seen throughout the home, including oyster-shell chandeliers, jellyfish-shaped sconces, rope-back chairs, abstract fish prints, and blue-grass cloth. “Custom bone inlay doors on the media table give a nod to the natural elements in a modern way,” details Wright.

Wright peaked the entire ceiling in the great room (for symmetry) and added a beam detail for architectural interest. All furnishings are new; in the main living area, the sofa and chairs are covered in Crypton fabric. “Our clients wanted comfort and low maintenance and gave us almost carte blanche,” notes Wright.

Expanding the kitchen to add storage space was a must, as were the addition of Bosch appliances for Jill, who loves to cook and bake. Inspired by the couple’s enthusiasm for bourbon, Wright had a table made from a bourbon barrel for the wet bar area. Wooden strips were placed at different angles (some even with burn marks) under a shellacked surface; large nail heads hold the leather-strap edging in place. “My clients were ecstatic [with it],” says Wright.

The best seats in the house are found on the large lanai overlooking the marina where the seasonal residents spend most of their time. Both designer and owners are extremely pleased with the project. “We maximized the space and made the home more livable,” says Wright. “The clients love it and are thrilled with some of the unique modifications. It is the vacation home they wanted.”