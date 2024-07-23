The Molly Ringwalds Return to Fort Myers

The Molly Ringwalds, dubbed the “ultimate ‘80s cover band,” will bring their iconic show to Caloosa Sound Convention Center in downtown Fort Myers August 9. Hailing from Sheffield, England, takes audiences on a musical journey through the hits that transcended the decade and defined a generation. Guests are encouraged to don their best 1980s attire (think: neon, big hair, leg warmers).

General admission tickets are $29 and VIP tickets are $54, and can be purchased here. Doors open at 7 p.m. for general admission ticket holders, while VIP ticket holders will enjoy early access at 6 p.m., including an exclusive sound check and a meet-and-greet with the band.

Make the evening more special with pre-concert perks, which can be redeemed by showing concert tickets at Chips Sports Pub, The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, Oxbow Bar & Grill, or Beacon Social Drinkery on the day of the concert for 10 percent discounts. Drinks and snacks will a;sp be available on-site for purchase before and during the show.

For more information, visit caloosasoundamp.com.