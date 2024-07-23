Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center Honors the Ocean

The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center in Naples will set the scene for the “Ocean Decade Exhibition” July 29 through October 31, featuring surreal digital art created by artists from around the world.

The works on view reinforce the United Nation’s Ocean Decade initiative, which is in effect to 2030 and emphasizes the Seven Principles of Ocean Literacy that aim to increase awareness of oceanic ecosystem conservation.:

1. The ocean makes our planet habitable.

2. The ocean regulates the climate and the weather.

3. Humans are entirely dependent on a healthy ocean.

4. The ocean is home to the vast majority of animals.

5. Over 80% of the ocean remains unexplored.

6. Our world is shaped by the ocean and ocean life.

7. There is only one ocean.

Friends of Rookery Bay will host an opening reception with wine and light bites from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on August 14 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. Admission is free but advance registration is required at rookerybay.org/events.

The “Ocean Decade Exhibition” launched in Portugal in 2022 and has been featured worldwide at venues ranging from schools to aquariums. The artworks are freely available at theoceanagency.org/exhibition, so anyone can curate and create their own exhibitions.