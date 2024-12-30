Sweat It Out at Arts & Hot Yoga

Turn up the heat in your yoga class—literally—with hot yoga. The practice takes place in rooms heated to temperatures between 95 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Rachel McCrary, owner of Arts & Hot Yoga in Naples. “The heat allows the muscles to warm up faster, enabling a deeper stretch [and] making it easier to achieve challenging poses,” she notes.

Other potential benefits of hot yoga include increasing strength, reducing stress, and improving cardiovascular function, though some research suggests that other forms of yoga may offer these benefits as well. McCrary says these can often be felt immediately following a hot yoga class.

“Most often reported from our community is the stress relief,” she explains. “People come in carrying the weight of the world and leave feeling like they were able to set it down. The biggest misconception of hot yoga is that it is extremely difficult and only for advanced students.”

While McCrary explains that anyone can try hot yoga, it’s best to consult a medical professional before your first experience if you have a health condition. While in class, hydration is key as is listening to your body. McCrary also recommends taking breaks as needed.