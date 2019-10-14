Insider’s Guide: Washington, D.C.

Northern native and Naples boutique owner, Adam Mahr tells what you need to know before visiting our country’s capital.

Fashionable man-about-town Adam Mahr opened luxury boutique A Mano in Washington, D.C.’s charming Georgetown neighborhood in 1994. Six years later, he added a Naples location in the Third Street South historic area, bringing his well-curated selection of imported pottery, crystal, gifts, attire, and accessories to Paradise Coast shoppers. Mahr grew up in the Baltimore suburb of Greenspring Valley, Maryland; earned degrees from Rollins College in Winter Park and the Sorbonne in Paris; and now spends ample time in Naples. But for all of his travels, he’ll always have a special place in his heart for D.C., a global destination where evening aperitifs generally mean talk of style, substance, and scandal.

VIBE Politically charged, internationally significant, and culturally bursting at the seams.

FASHION ESSENTIALS Most people go straight from work to evening events. Everard’s Clothing and Baytok Bespoke Tailoring in Georgetown are go-tos for something special.

WHERE TO EAT For Italian, Al Tiramisu in Dupont, known for its branzino and liberal use of truffles. For barbecue, it’s hands down Rocklands. Owner John Sneden introduced the slow-cooked pit delicacy more than 25 years ago, and it’s still the best in the city.

LOCAL DISH TO DREAM ABOUT A steak or colossal lobster from The Palm

A MUST-DO EXPERIENCE Take the water taxi from Georgetown to the Wharf for sunset drinks and supper.

HOW TO SPEND A FREE DAY Rent a sailboat at Thompson Boat Center or a paddle boat at the Tidal Basin to see the monuments.

A CULTURAL ACTIVITY Visit the Smithsonian Institution’s museums [including the Air and Space Museum], galleries, gardens, and National Zoo—all of which are all free.

BEST SEAT IN TOWN On a summer night, take a few beers to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and enjoy the view of the Potomac River.

SIGNATURE DRINK I’m a Dewars (White Label) Rob Roy guy. Bone dry, shaken very cold, up in a martini glass with a twist. Nobody makes it better than Mary Pat at The Palm.

AN OUTDOOR PURSUIT Visit the National Arboretum, the United States Botanic Garden , or Dumbarton Oaks.

FOR A HISTORICAL THRILL See a show at or tour Ford’s Theatre, where John Wilkes Booth shot President Abraham Lincoln.

BEST TIME TO GO April and May for the cherry blossoms. October is perfect for museum hopping or the point-to-point races in Virginia.