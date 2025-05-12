Juan Carlos Mendez is Cooking Up a World of Flavors

Naples Grande Beach Resort welcomes a well-seasoned chef to lead its culinary team. Executive Chef Juan Carlos “JC” Mendez brings an international approach to the job, which makes sense, considering the resort boasts an international array of dining options. Mendez directs all the property’s dining spots, including The Catch of the Pelican, its signature restaurant featuring Gulf Coast cuisine; Mantra, a lounge featuring sushi, bao buns, and cocktails; Rhode’s End, serving a Greek-influenced menu; breakfast spot Aura; the Gulfcoast Oasis Pool Bar; the Spressi Marketplace coffee shop; and the Sunset Veranda.

Mendez moved from Mexico City to Minnesota to start his culinary career. After a decade spent learning and moving up the ranks, he returned to Mexico to study his native cuisine. He landed in Oaxaca, highly regarded as a gastronomical gem, where he investigated the secrets of green and red mole and more. He also spent six weeks wandering Italy in his study of pasta, discovering Italians do it differently and learning their techniques.

Following a variety of jobs, including stints at Emeril Orlando and Café Alfredo in Naples, Mendez is excited to be leading the Naples Grande team. One of his first projects was to plant a garden on the property to grow vegetables. Thinking long-term, the chef says, “My goal is to travel around the world and bring all of those flavors here.”

Mendez intends to expand what he calls his authentic methods of creating various cuisines by continuing to travel. Spain, Morocco, and parts of Asia are on the list. First, though, he’s taking his new position in and figuring out what the well-traveled Neapolitan or visitor seeks. Once he feels comfortable with how all the venues are running, he has other plans to pursue. “I want to do wine dinners, whiskey pairings, tequila pairings, mezcal,” he says.

He enjoys inspiring the culinary leaders of tomorrow. One of the reasons he sought this job was his love of training and motivating the next generation. “Once I was like them, and I found a leader to teach me,” Mendez says. “I love to teach people. I want them to know I’m here for them and see them grow. I always promote from within my circle when I can.”

Another source of satisfaction, he says, is when “you create a really nice dish and look at the people tasting the first bite. They look at each other and are like ‘this is good!’ That drives me, those happy faces.