Kacie Kalb is Revved Up for Real Estate

When you meet Kacie Kalb around town with her two young daughters in tow, you may never guess that she is also a boxing and motorcycle enthusiast. There are many sides to this married mom, including real estate professional. Kalb, a sales associate at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in Old Naples, often teams up on deals with her husband, Michael, a fellow sales associate. The Kalbs moved to Naples more than two years ago after stints in Park City, Utah, and Los Cabos, Mexico, where Michael worked in sales at high-end resorts.

Kalb and her husband grew up in military families and are accustomed to moving around, but now that their daughters are settled in The Community School, they plan to stay put. “I was surprised at how many younger families there are in town,” Kalb says. “When you tell people you’re moving to Naples, they don’t immediately think of younger people or activities for the kids. But we love C’mon, the water park, and the zoo.”

Kalb has worked in real estate for 15 years and credits her longevity and growth to the professional balance she shares with Michael. “We have different strengths,” Kalb says. “He’s great at leadership and sales, and I’m the organizer. I tell our clients how it’s going to go and what the process looks like to help them understand what’s going to happen. It’s how I show compassion during difficult life changes like buying a first home.”

Although it didn’t take long for the Kalbs to embrace Naples’ outdoor amenities, she does have one wish that would improve her professional and personal life. “I do hope the real estate market evens out a bit to where we can get more people to list their homes and have more options for buyers. I’m looking for a home to be in full-time because I’m renting in Talis Park. A lot of families are in the same boat, trying to find the right home.” Then again, she’s not sure why people would want to leave Naples. “I’ve been to a lot of places, and there aren’t many like Naples.”